How Two School Nurses Are Preparing for School Reopenings
By Brooke Saias
School nurses could be on the front lines this fall as schools shut down by the coronavirus begin to reopen buildings to students.
In this series, two school nurses—one from a middle school in Maryland and the other from a high school in Virginia— process how their profession has been upended by the coronavirus pandemic, as of May 2020.
Their stories are not dissimilar. Both face an uncertain future as they worry about the safety and well-being of their students and staff. Education Week follows each of these nurses as they learn more about their involvement in school reopenings, determine how they'll adapt to health and safety recommendations, and ultimately see what their jobs and responsibilities look like this upcoming school year.
