NOT ALL IN A DAY'S WORK
Coach Brown files this thoughtful report on the funeral of a former student. It was Brown's first time attending a student's funeral, and he doesn't pull any punches. There's nothing romantic about a student's death:
At almost every funeral I've attended there is some sense of laughter or fond memories. This funeral was straight sadness. ... Watching people you know, students and ex-students, grieving so hard was brutal. I watched happy-go-lucky people that I taught in so much pain that it was really hard being in attendance. ...By the end of the whole ordeal, my teaching partner and I left with a sense of sorrow, and anger. Neither of us wanted to got to one of these ever again. We kept asking the question, "When are they going to figure it out?"
It's a moving post. And a sad reminder of the dangers facing our kids daily.
In the end, the whole experience makes you realize that we can only do so much, and that society needs to focus, yet again, on developing a broader support structure for kids. Teachers alone, can't do it.
We agree, Coach Brown, they can't. Kudos to you for going the extra mile.
Your post brought back sorrowful memories for me. In my short four years of teaching, I have already experienced the death of one of my students. While this is a tragedy at any point in oneâ€™s career, he was a student of mine in my very first year. The situation has been difficult to deal with, but I have been able to use it as an example to my current students. It is my hope that they will learn from it as I know I have.