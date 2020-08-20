Q&A Collections: The Inclusive Classroom

During the summer, I will be sharing thematic posts bringing together responses on similar topics from the past nine years. You can see all those collections from the first eight years here.

Here are the ones I've posted so far:

Today's theme is on The Inclusive Classroom. You can see the list following this excerpt from one of the posts:

* Assisting Students With Unique Needs as Schools Close Down



Four educators consider how to provide inclusive learning opportunities during the school closure crisis, including by keeping IEP goals in mind and by keeping things simple.

* Ways to Be a Successful Co-Teacher

Amber Chandler, Margaret Searle, Bradley Witzel, and Wendy W. Murawski wrap up a three-part series on how to be successful co-teachers.

* Strategies for Effective Co-Teaching Arrangements

Tan Huynh, Abby Shink, Gloria Lodato Wilson, Joan Blednick, Heather Stinson, Dr. Catherine Beck, and Dr. Heidi Pace talk about the "dos and don'ts" of co-teaching.

* The Best Co-Teaching Advice Is to 'Be Resilient'

Elizabeth Stein, Jenny Vo, Becky Corr, Andrea Honigsfeld, and Maria Dove share their commentaries on effective co-teaching arrangements.

* 'Making an Inclusive Classroom Work'

The commentators in this blog post are Donna Wilson, Marcus Conyers, Barbara Boroson, John McCarthy, Louise Goldberg, David Bateman, Jenifer Cline, Dr. Richard Villa, and Dr. Jacqueline Thousand.

* Ways to Support 'Students With Diverse Learning Needs'

Jason Flom, Mandi White, Tara Dale, Dr. Wendy Murawski, Cheryl Mizerny, and Karen Baptiste share their thoughts.

* Assisting Students With Special Needs

Three experienced educators—Michael Thornton, Gloria Lodato Wilson, and Ira David Socol—offer their thoughts on the topic.