« What Does Blended Learning Look Like in a Distance Learning Environment? | Main
Q&A Collections: Learning & the Brain
During the summer, I will be sharing thematic posts bringing together responses on similar topics from the past nine years. You can see all those collections from the first eight years here.
Here are the ones I've posted so far:
This Year's Most Popular Q&A Posts
School Closures & the Coronavirus Crisis
Best Ways to Begin the School Year
Best Ways to End the School Year
Student Motivation & Social-Emotional Learning
Facing Gender Challenges in Education
Cooperative & Collaborative Learning
Teaching English-Language Learners
Entering the Teaching Profession
Today's theme is on Learning & the Brain. You can see the list following this excerpt from one of the posts:
* Author Interview: 'How the Brain Learns"
David Sousa, author of the popular book, How the Brain Learns (now in its 5th edition), agreed to answer a few questions about it.
* Using 'Brain-Based Learning' in the Classroom
The staff at BrainFacts.org brought together three affiliated neuroscientists to make contributions in this first post of a four-part series.
* Working Smarter, Not Harder, With Neuroscience in the Classroom
Educators Wendi Pillars and Wendy Ostroff offered their experiences in this post.
* Taking Advantage of Neural Networks In the Classroom
Dr. David Dockterman, Renate N. Caine, Ph.D., and Kevin D. Washburn (Ed.D.) contributed their responses here.
* Teachers as "Brain Changers"
In this post, I shared some of my thoughts, a guest response from well-known author and researcher David A. Sousa, and comments left by readers.
I hope you've found this summary useful and, again, keep those questions coming!
We encourage lively debate, but please be respectful of others. Profanity and personal attacks are prohibited. By commenting, you are agreeing to abide by our user agreement.
All comments are public.