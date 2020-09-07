« Q&A Collections: Mistakes in Education | Main
Q&A Collections: Project-Based Learning
During the summer, I will be sharing thematic posts bringing together responses on similar topics from the past nine years. You can see all those collections from the first eight years here.
Today's theme is on Project-Based Learning. You can see the list following this excerpt from one of the posts:
* Assessing Students on 'What Really Counts'
This post features commentaries from Andrew Miller, Suzie Boss, Meg Riordan, Abbie Sewall, Daniel Schwartz, and Vicky Layne. They primarily discuss assessment in project-based learning.
* Different Ways of 'Learning by Doing'
Guest responses in this post come from educators Suzie Boss, Jeffrey Wilhelm, Steven Anderson, and Stephen Lazar.
* Learning by Doing—Part Two
Jeff C. Marshall, Nancy Sulla, Derek Cabrera, Christopher Panna, and Heather Wolpert-Gawron and Ron Berger all share their thoughts.
* The Best Advice on Doing Project-Based Learning
This post is Part Two to last year's popular one by Suzie Boss (and readers!) on Do's and Don'ts for Better Project-Based Learning. Suzie agreed to share additional ideas this year, as did many readers.
* Do's and Don'ts for Better Project-Based Learning
Few people know more about project-based learning than Suzie Boss, and she graciously agreed to respond to this "question of the week."
I hope you've found this summary useful and, again, keep those questions coming!
